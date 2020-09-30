OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 233/2020 issued on 30 September 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 29 September 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

The SMM recorded three ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 32 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and ten in Luhansk region.

The Mission followed up on reports of two people injured by explosive objects on two separate occasions in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region in April and May.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Inside the disengagement area near Zolote, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people during evening hours, and the Mission also saw demining activities near road T-1316, near the northern edge of the disengagement area.

The SMM saw weapons in violations of withdrawal lines, including multiple launch rocket systems, in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at an entry-exit checkpoint and the corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations in Luhansk region.