OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 233/2019 issued on 2 October 2019

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 1 October 2019. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

• Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and a similar number in Luhansk region.

• Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM continued observing works to connect a temporary pedestrian bypass bridge to the broken section of the bridge.

• The SMM recorded an explosion inside the Zolote disengagement area; it observed the presence of armoured combat vehicles inside the Petrivske disengagement area.

• The Mission observed 37 weapons in violation of their respective withdrawal lines: one in government- and 36 in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.

• The SMM saw unexploded ordnance near Novooleksandrivka and mines near Talakivka.

• The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station and repairs to water pipelines in Luhansk region.

• Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Petrivske and Verkhnoshyrokivske.

• In Kyiv, the SMM monitored two peaceful gatherings related to the latest political developments.