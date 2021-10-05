OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 232/2021 issued on 5 October 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 4 October 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 178 ceasefire violations, including four explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 63 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region the Mission did not record any ceasefire violations. The last time the Mission recorded ceasefire violations in the region was on 2 October.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near government-controlled Novoluhanske, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske. Near this area it also heard ceasefire violations assessed as a live-fire exercise.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.