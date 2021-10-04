Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 232/2021 issued on 4 October 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 3 October 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 1 and 3 October, the Mission recorded 157 ceasefire violations, including 15 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 209 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 1 and 3 October, the SMM recorded 372 ceasefire violations, including 82 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 21 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM visited three border crossing points outside government control and monitored areas close to the border with the Russian Federation in Donetsk region.

  • The Mission monitored the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including near non-government-controlled Tavrycheske and Prymorske, southern Donetsk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced multiple instances of jamming.*

Related Content