OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 232/2021 issued on 4 October 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 3 October 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 1 and 3 October, the Mission recorded 157 ceasefire violations, including 15 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 209 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 1 and 3 October, the SMM recorded 372 ceasefire violations, including 82 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 21 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The SMM visited three border crossing points outside government control and monitored areas close to the border with the Russian Federation in Donetsk region.

The Mission monitored the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.