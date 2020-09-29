OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 232/2020 issued on 29 September 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 28 September 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

The SMM recorded 32 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and ten in Luhansk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded eight ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and nine ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as aimed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flying in areas east of Artema, Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening hours, an SMM long-range UAV spotted a person inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.