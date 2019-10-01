OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 232/2019 issued on 1 October 2019

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 30 September 2019. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

• Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and a similar number of ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

• Three firefighters sustained shrapnel injuries in Donetsk city’s Petrovskyi district.

• Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM continued monitoring works to connect a temporary pedestrian bypass bridge to the broken section of the bridge.

• The SMM again saw a barbed wire and a tube of an unused rocket-propelled grenade inside the Zolote disengagement area. It again observed military presence inside the Petrivske disengagement area.

• The Mission observed weapons in violation of their respective withdrawal lines in government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.

• The SMM saw unexploded ordnance on the road between Popasna and Molodizhne.

• The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the operation of and repairs to essential civilian infrastructure, including repairs to water pipelines and power lines and to enable the drilling of water wells.

• Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Petrivske, Verkhnoshyrokivske and Shevchenko.