01 Oct 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 232/2019 issued on 1 October 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 01 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.02 MB)

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 30 September 2019. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

• Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and a similar number of ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.
• Three firefighters sustained shrapnel injuries in Donetsk city’s Petrovskyi district.
• Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM continued monitoring works to connect a temporary pedestrian bypass bridge to the broken section of the bridge.
• The SMM again saw a barbed wire and a tube of an unused rocket-propelled grenade inside the Zolote disengagement area. It again observed military presence inside the Petrivske disengagement area.
• The Mission observed weapons in violation of their respective withdrawal lines in government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.
• The SMM saw unexploded ordnance on the road between Popasna and Molodizhne.
• The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the operation of and repairs to essential civilian infrastructure, including repairs to water pipelines and power lines and to enable the drilling of water wells.
• Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Petrivske, Verkhnoshyrokivske and Shevchenko.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.