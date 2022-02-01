Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 23/2022 issued on 1 February 2022

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 31 January 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 194 ceasefire violations, including 62 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 146 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 146 ceasefire violations, including 29 explosions, 80 of which were assessed as a live-fire exercise outside the security zone. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 110 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The Mission monitored the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission visited a border crossing point in Kharkiv region, where it saw no change in the security situation.

  • The SMM observed two gatherings in Kyiv.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced instances of probable jamming.*

Related Content