OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 23/2022 issued on 1 February 2022

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 31 January 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 194 ceasefire violations, including 62 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 146 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 146 ceasefire violations, including 29 explosions, 80 of which were assessed as a live-fire exercise outside the security zone. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 110 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission monitored the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission visited a border crossing point in Kharkiv region, where it saw no change in the security situation.

The SMM observed two gatherings in Kyiv.