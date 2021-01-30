OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 23/2021 issued on 30 January 2021

Summary

The SMM recorded nine ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 474 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission recorded no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region, as in the previous reporting period. The last time it recorded ceasefire violations in the region was on 26 January.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,

Zolote and Petrivske. The Mission again saw construction works on and close to road T-1316 near the southern edge of the Zolote disengagement area.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance, construction and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entryexit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.