Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 23/2021 issued on 30 January 2021

  • The SMM recorded nine ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 474 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The Mission recorded no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region, as in the previous reporting period. The last time it recorded ceasefire violations in the region was on 26 January.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,
    Zolote and Petrivske. The Mission again saw construction works on and close to road T-1316 near the southern edge of the Zolote disengagement area.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance, construction and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entryexit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted

