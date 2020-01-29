OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 23/2020 issued on 29 January 2020

Summary

• Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• The Mission continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote, and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the Petrivske disengagement area.

• The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• In Luhansk region, the SMM monitored adherence to a localized ceasefire to enable repair work to power lines in government-controlled Zolote-4/Rodina.

• The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at four checkpoints of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region and at border areas in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.*