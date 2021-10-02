Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 231/2021 issued on 2 October 2021
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 209 ceasefire violations, including 13 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 250 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 21 ceasefire violations, including 16 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 28 ceasefire violations in the region.
- An SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was assessed as targeted by small-arms fire near the disengagement area near Petrivske, Donetsk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and recorded ceasefire violations inside the area near Petrivske.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint near non-government-controlled Horlivka, Donetsk region. Its UAVs again experienced multiple instances of jamming.*