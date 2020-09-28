Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 231/2020 issued on 28 September 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 27 September 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- Between the evenings of 25 and 27 September, the SMM recorded eight ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.
- Between the evenings of 25 and 27 September, the Mission recorded in total 11 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening and night hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the latter two disengagement areas.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, at an entry-exit checkpoint and the corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The SMM visited border crossing points in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.
- SMM observed border areas outside government control, including the settlements of Ulianivske, Novoazovsk and Markyne in Donetsk region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a heavy weapons holding area and a checkpoint of the armed formations near Bezimenne, both in Donetsk region.