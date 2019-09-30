30 Sep 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 231/2019 issued on 30 September 2019

from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 27 and 28 September, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.
  • Between the evenings of 28 and 29 September, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours.
  • SMM mid-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flying over areas near Petrivske was damaged by small-arms fire; and small-arms fire was assessed as directed at SMM mini-UAV near Lobacheve.
  • The SMM saw fresh damage from small-arms fire to a house in Dokuchaievsk and from shelling to a house in Donetsk city.
  • Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM again saw a temporary pedestrian bypass bridge being connected with the broken section of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge. It also saw workers from non-government-controlled areas clearing vegetation about 50m east of the bridge along the southern bank of the Siverskyi Donets river.
  • The SMM saw a tube of a rocket-propelled grenade and recorded ceasefire violations inside the Zolote disengagement area. It again observed military presence inside the Petrivske disengagement area.
  • The SMM observed weapons in violation of their respective withdrawal lines in government-controlled areas of Donetsk region and on both sides of the contact line in Luhansk region, including at the former Luhansk international airport.
  • The SMM saw unexploded ordnance near non-government-controlled Dovhe and Vesela Hora.
  • The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the operation of essential civilian infrastructure and the drilling of wells near Raivka.
  • Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near the Petrivske disengagement area and Verkhnoshyrokivske, as well as near non-government-controlled Voznesenivka, areas near the border with the Russian Federation.

