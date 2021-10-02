Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 230/2021 issued on 1 October 2021
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 250 ceasefire violations, including 93 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 15 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 47 ceasefire violations, including 40 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 28 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM monitored gatherings in Lviv and Kyiv.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced multiple instances of jamming.*