OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 230/2020 issued on 26 September 2020

Summary

• The SMM recorded no ceasefire violations in either Donetsk or Luhansk regions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 24 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and four in Luhansk region.

• The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,

Zolote and Petrivske.

• The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

• The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• The SMM visited a border crossing point in a non-government-controlled area of Donetsk region.

• The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Olenivka, Donetsk region.*