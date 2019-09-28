OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 230/2019 issued on 28 September 2019

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 27 September 2019. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM saw a temporary pedestrian bypass bridge being connected with the broken section of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge. The SMM also saw workers from non-government-controlled areas cutting trees about 100m south-west along the southern bank of the Siverskyi Donets river.

The SMM observed military and military-type presence inside the Petrivske disengagement area, as well as Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel inside the Zolote disengagement area.

The SMM observed seven weapons in violation of their respective withdrawal lines in government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.

The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure, including repairs to water pipelines between Zolote-3/Stakhanovets and Popasna, to power lines in Novoluhanske and Kruta Balka, as well as the drilling of wells near Raivka.