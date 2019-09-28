28 Sep 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 230/2019 issued on 28 September 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 28 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (992.63 KB)

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 27 September 2019. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM saw a temporary pedestrian bypass bridge being connected with the broken section of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge. The SMM also saw workers from non-government-controlled areas cutting trees about 100m south-west along the southern bank of the Siverskyi Donets river.

  • The SMM observed military and military-type presence inside the Petrivske disengagement area, as well as Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel inside the Zolote disengagement area.

  • The SMM observed seven weapons in violation of their respective withdrawal lines in government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.

  • The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure, including repairs to water pipelines between Zolote-3/Stakhanovets and Popasna, to power lines in Novoluhanske and Kruta Balka, as well as the drilling of wells near Raivka.

  • Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near the Petrivske disengagement area, Verkhnoshyrokivske and Novolaspa.

