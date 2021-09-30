Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 229/2021 issued on 30 September 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 15 ceasefire violations, including three explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 257 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 28 ceasefire violations, including 12 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 159 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation, maintenance and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced instances of jamming.

Related Content