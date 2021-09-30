OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 229/2021 issued on 30 September 2021

Summary

In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 15 ceasefire violations, including three explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 257 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 28 ceasefire violations, including 12 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 159 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation, maintenance and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.