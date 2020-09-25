OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 229/2020 issued on 25 September 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 24 September 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

The SMM recorded 24 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and four in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 80 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and one in Luhansk region.

The Mission followed up on reports of a man who sustained injuries from the detonation of an explosive device in Donetsk city’s Leninskyi district on 30 August.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the latter two disengagement areas.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at an entry-exit checkpoint and the corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

-The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*