Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 228/2021 issued on 29 September 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 28 September 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 257 ceasefire violations, including 15 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 143 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 159 ceasefire violations, including 38 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 139 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations outside the disengagement area near Zolote.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near non-government-controlled Shyroka Balka, Donetsk region.

  • The SMM saw for the first time an anti-personnel mine (MON-90) laid on the edge of the road close to a checkpoint of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Popasna, Luhansk region.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation, construction, and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM monitored the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region and observed no changes.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Prymorske in southern Donetsk region. Its mini-, mid- and long-range UAVs experienced instances of jamming.

