OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 228/2021 issued on 29 September 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 28 September 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 257 ceasefire violations, including 15 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 143 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 159 ceasefire violations, including 38 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 139 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations outside the disengagement area near Zolote.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near non-government-controlled Shyroka Balka, Donetsk region.

The SMM saw for the first time an anti-personnel mine (MON-90) laid on the edge of the road close to a checkpoint of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Popasna, Luhansk region.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation, construction, and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM monitored the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region and observed no changes.