Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 228/2020 issued on 24 September 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 23 September 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded 80 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and one in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 157 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region.
- The Mission followed up on reports of a man who sustained injuries from the detonation of an explosive device in Sakhanka, Donetsk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the latter two disengagement areas.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at an entry-exit checkpoint and the corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a border crossing point outside government control near Dovzhanske, Luhansk region, as well as again at a checkpoint in an area near the international border outside government control near Bezimenne, Donetsk region.