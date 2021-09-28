Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 227/2021 issued on 28 September 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 27 September 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 143 ceasefire violations, including 42 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 65 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 139 ceasefire violations, including 31 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded ten ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The Mission corroborated reports of a civilian causality in non-government-controlled Donetsk city.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske; it recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation, construction and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission monitored a gathering in Kyiv.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a border crossing point near Voznesenivka and at the Chervona Mohyla railway station in Voznesenivka, Luhansk region.

