OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 227/2021 issued on 28 September 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 27 September 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 143 ceasefire violations, including 42 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 65 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 139 ceasefire violations, including 31 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded ten ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission corroborated reports of a civilian causality in non-government-controlled Donetsk city.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske; it recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation, construction and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission monitored a gathering in Kyiv.