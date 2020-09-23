Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 227/2020 issued on 23 September 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 22 September 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • The SMM recorded 157 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in either Donetsk or Luhansk region.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as aimed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flying in areas north-east of Lebedynske, Donetsk region.

  • The Mission followed up on the death of three and injury of two men in the detonation of an explosive device in Khrustalnyi (formerly Krasnyi Luch), Luhansk region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening and night hours, an SMM long-range UAV spotted people inside the latter two disengagement areas.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at an entry-exit checkpoint and the corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints in areas near the international border outside government control in Novoazovsk and Bezimenne, Donetsk region.*

