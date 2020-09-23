OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 227/2020 issued on 23 September 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 22 September 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

The SMM recorded 157 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in either Donetsk or Luhansk region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as aimed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flying in areas north-east of Lebedynske, Donetsk region.

The Mission followed up on the death of three and injury of two men in the detonation of an explosive device in Khrustalnyi (formerly Krasnyi Luch), Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening and night hours, an SMM long-range UAV spotted people inside the latter two disengagement areas.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at an entry-exit checkpoint and the corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations in Luhansk region.