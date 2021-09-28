Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 226/2021 issued on 27 September 2021
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 26 September 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, from the evenings of 24 to 26 September, the Mission recorded 393 ceasefire violations, including 118 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 113 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, from the evenings of 24 to 26 September, the SMM recorded 201 ceasefire violations, including 12 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 37 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission corroborated reports of two civilian causalities in non-government-controlled Donetsk city.
- The SMM followed up on reports of damage to a residential building in government-controlled Shchastia, Luhansk region.
- The Mission lost spatial control over its mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near the southern edge of the disengagement area near Zolote, Luhansk region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation, construction and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission visited three border crossing points outside government control and monitored areas close to the border with the Russian Federation in Donetsk region.
- The SMM monitored the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.
- The Mission's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Staromykhailivka and Shevchenko, and in Hryhorivka, Donetsk region. Its UAVs again experienced multiple instances of jamming.*