OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 226/2020 issued on 22 September 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 21 September 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

The SMM recorded one ceasefire violation in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded no ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and two ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted a person inside the disengagement area near Zolote.

The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.