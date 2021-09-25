Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 225/2021 issued on 25 September 2021
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 24 September 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 113 ceasefire violations, including 24 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 285 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 37 ceasefire violations, including six explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 126 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission corroborated a civilian causality in non-government-controlled Donetsk city.
- Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near non-government-controlled Almazna, Luhansk region.*
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- In the past weeks, the SMM spotted extensions to existing trenches on both sides of the contact line in Donetsk region.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation, construction and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations in Staromykhailivka, Donetsk region. Its UAVs again experienced instances of jamming.*