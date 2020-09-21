OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 225/2020 issued on 21 September 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 20 September 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Between the evenings of 18 and 20 September, the SMM recorded no ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 12 ceasefire violations in the region.

Between the evenings of 18 and 20 September, the Mission recorded in total four ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening and night hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the latter two areas.

The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, including 21 multiple launch rocket systems.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at an entry-exit checkpoint and the corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations in Luhansk region.