OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 224/2020 issued on 19 September 2020

Summary

The SMM recorded 12 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded two ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region.

The SMM followed up on reports that a man died from the detonation of an explosive device in non-government-controlled Rozkishne, Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,

Zolote and Petrivske. During evening hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the latter two areas.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at entry-exit checkpoints and checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.