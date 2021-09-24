OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 223/2021 issued on 24 September 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 23 September 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 285 ceasefire violations, including 17 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 745 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 126 ceasefire violations, including 15 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 144 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission followed up on reports of damage to civilian properties in non-government-controlled Donetsk city and Dokuchaievsk as well as to a working school in Yasynuvata, Donetsk region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at two SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) near government-controlled Shyrokyne, Donetsk region and non-government-controlled Kruta Hora, Luhansk region.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.