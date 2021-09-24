Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 223/2021 issued on 23 September 2021
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 22 September 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 745 ceasefire violations, including 160 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 117 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 144 ceasefire violations, including 14 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 79 ceasefire violations in the region.
- Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM's mid-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near government-controlled Chermalyk, Donetsk region; the SMM lost spatial control over one of its mini-UAVs near non-government controlled Olenivka.*
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations in Bezimenne and Novoazovsk, Donetsk region. Its mini- and mid-range UAVs experienced multiple instances of jamming.*