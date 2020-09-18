OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 223/2020 issued on 18 September 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 17 September 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

The SMM recorded two ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 14 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and one in Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the disengagement area near Zolote.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at an entry-exit checkpoint and the corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations in Luhansk region.