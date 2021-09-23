OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 222/2021 issued on 22 September 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 21 September 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 117 ceasefire violations, including eight explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 117 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 79 ceasefire violations, including 76 explosions. In the previous reporting period it recorded five ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.