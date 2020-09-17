Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 222/2020 issued on 17 September 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 16 September 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded 14 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and one in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in either Donetsk or Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening and night hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the latter two areas.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at an entry-exit checkpoint and the corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint in Staromykhailivka, Donetsk region.