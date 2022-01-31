OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 22/2022 issued on 31 January 2022

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 30 January 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 28 and 30 January, the SMM recorded 213 ceasefire violations, including 46 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 11 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 28 and 30 January, the Mission recorded 143 ceasefire violations, including 67 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 19 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. The Mission monitored the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.