Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 22/2021 issued on 29 January 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 28 January 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded 474 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region, most of which were assessed as a live-fire exercise in non-government-controlled areas inside the security zone. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 335 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission recorded no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 13 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It saw construction works on and close to road T-1316, near the Zolote disengagement area’s southern edge.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable repairs and operation of critical civilian infrastructure. It heard five ceasefire violations close to the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS), during the time when a bus with DFS workers was driving towards Yasynuvata.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Staropetrivske and Petrivske, Donetsk region.*