OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 22/2020 issued on 28 January 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 27 January 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission saw fresh shrapnel damage to a civilian property in Donetsk city’s Petrovskyi district.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near government-controlled Novoselivka, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote, and Petrivske.

The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas.

The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Verkhnoshyrokivske and Novoazovsk, at a border crossing point near non-government-controlled Izvaryne, and for the ninth consecutive time close to the disengagement area near Petrivske.*