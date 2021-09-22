Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 221/2021 issued on 21 September 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 20 September 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 117 ceasefire violations, including seven explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 29 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded five ceasefire violations, all explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 62 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission followed up on reports of damage to and near civilian properties in government-controlled Taramchuk, Donetsk region.
- Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at the SMM's mini-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) near non-government-controlled Panteleimonivka, Horlivka, and Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region; the SMM lost spatial control over one of its mini-UAV near the disengagement area near Zolote.*
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Zaichenko, Khreshchatytske, Ozerianivka, and Olenivka, Donetsk region. Its mini-, mid- and long-range UAVs experienced multiple instances of jamming.*