OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 221/2020 issued on 16 September 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 15 September 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

The SMM recorded no ceasefire violations in either Donetsk or Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded four ceasefire violations in Donetsk and none in Luhansk region.

The SMM followed up on reports of a man injured by an explosive object while working in a field in Metalist, Luhansk region.

The Mission saw that the power supply to its camera system in Berezove, Donetsk region was disconnected.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the latter two areas.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at an entry-exit checkpoint and the corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The SMM monitored a peaceful public gathering in Kyiv in relation to a recent decision made in the Trilateral Contact Group.