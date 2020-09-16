Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 221/2020 issued on 16 September 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 15 September 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • The SMM recorded no ceasefire violations in either Donetsk or Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded four ceasefire violations in Donetsk and none in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM followed up on reports of a man injured by an explosive object while working in a field in Metalist, Luhansk region.

  • The Mission saw that the power supply to its camera system in Berezove, Donetsk region was disconnected.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the latter two areas.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at an entry-exit checkpoint and the corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM monitored a peaceful public gathering in Kyiv in relation to a recent decision made in the Trilateral Contact Group.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Korsun and Kreminets, Donetsk region.*

