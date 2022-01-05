Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 2/2022 issued on 5 January 2022

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 4 January 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 54 ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 36 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded three ceasefire violations, all explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded one ceasefire violation in the region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission visited a border crossing point and monitored areas near the border outside government control in Donetsk region.

  • The SMM observed gatherings in Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its unmanned aerial vehicles encountered instances of GPS signal interference assessed as caused by probable jamming.*

Related Content