OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 2/2022 issued on 5 January 2022

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 4 January 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 54 ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 36 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded three ceasefire violations, all explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded one ceasefire violation in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The Mission visited a border crossing point and monitored areas near the border outside government control in Donetsk region.

The SMM observed gatherings in Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv.