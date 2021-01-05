Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 2/2021 issued on 5 January 2021
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 4 January 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded seven ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 112 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission recorded one ceasefire violation in Luhansk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Inside the area near Petrivske, an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people near former positions of the armed formations during daytime hours.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable construction and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM monitored a march in Kyiv.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*