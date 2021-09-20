OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 220/2021 issued on 20 September 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 19 September 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, from the evenings of 17 to 19 September, the Mission recorded 246 ceasefire violations, including 22 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 113 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, from the evenings of 17 to 19 September, the SMM recorded 62 ceasefire violations, including 34 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 33 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM temporarily evacuated its premises in non-government-controlled Luhansk city on 18 September following a false bomb alert.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM’s mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near government-controlled Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission observed four border crossing points outside government control where it saw a number of buses entering and exiting Ukraine on 18 and 19 September.

The Mission monitored the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.

The SMM monitored two gatherings in Kyiv.