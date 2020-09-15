OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 220/2020 issued on 15 September 2020

Summary

The SMM recorded four ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded none in Donetsk region and seven in Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the latter two areas.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM visited two border crossing points in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.