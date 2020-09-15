Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 220/2020 issued on 15 September 2020

  • The SMM recorded four ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded none in Donetsk region and seven in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the latter two areas.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM visited two border crossing points in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at border crossing points outside government control near Izvaryne and Sievernyi, Luhansk region, and at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Olenivka, Donetsk region.*

