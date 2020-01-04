OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 2/2020 issued on 4 January 2020
Summary
● Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.
● The Mission continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
● It saw a towed howitzer in violation of withdrawal lines in a government-controlled area of Donetsk region.
● The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Verkhnoshyrokivske and Starolaspa, and at a border crossing point near non-government-controlled Voznesenivka.*