OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 2/2020 issued on 4 January 2020

Summary

● Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

● The Mission continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

● It saw a towed howitzer in violation of withdrawal lines in a government-controlled area of Donetsk region.

● The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Verkhnoshyrokivske and Starolaspa, and at a border crossing point near non-government-controlled Voznesenivka.*