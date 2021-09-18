Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 219/2021 issued on 18 September 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 17 September 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 113 ceasefire violations, including 39 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 23 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 33 ceasefire violations, including 13 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM saw craters near a local power substation and a civilian property in governmentcontrolled Taramchuk, Donetsk region.

  • The Mission lost spatial control of two mini-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) near nongovernment-controlled Vesela Hora and Tsvitni Pisky, Luhansk region. The latter UAV was subsequently retrieved with severe damage.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Novoazovsk and Markyne, and at a border crossing point near Uspenka, Donetsk region. Its UAVs again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.

