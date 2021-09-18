OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 219/2021 issued on 18 September 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 17 September 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 113 ceasefire violations, including 39 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 23 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 33 ceasefire violations, including 13 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM saw craters near a local power substation and a civilian property in governmentcontrolled Taramchuk, Donetsk region.

The Mission lost spatial control of two mini-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) near nongovernment-controlled Vesela Hora and Tsvitni Pisky, Luhansk region. The latter UAV was subsequently retrieved with severe damage.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.