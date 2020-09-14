OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 219/2020 issued on 14 September 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 13 September 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

• Between the evenings of 11 and 12 September, the SMM recorded no ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and 12 in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded seven ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and one in Luhansk region.

• Between the evenings of 12 and 13 September, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and seven in Luhansk region.

• The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,

Zolote and Petrivske. During evening hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the latter two areas.

• The SMM spotted a new trench and a trench extension in Donetsk region, assessed as belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as a new trench in Luhansk region and new trenches and upgrades to an existing position in Donetsk region, assessed as belonging to the armed formations.

• The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

• The SMM visited five border crossing points in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at an entry-exit checkpoint and corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

• The Mission monitored a peaceful gathering in Lviv.

• The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at border crossing points outside government control near Izvaryne and Voznesenivka (formerly Chervonopartyzansk) in Luhansk region and at checkpoints of the armed formations near Staromykhailivka and Novoazovsk in Donetsk region.