OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 218/2021 issued on 17 September 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 16 September 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 23 ceasefire violations, including 13 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 100 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded no ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 157 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM monitored areas in southern Kherson region.