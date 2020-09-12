Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 218/2020 issued on 12 September 2020
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 11 September 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded seven ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and one in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded five ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region.
- The Mission followed up on reports of four people injured on four separate occasions due to explosion of objects, all in non-government-controlled areas Luhansk region.
- Small-arms fire was assessed as aimed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flying in areas south-east of Hranitne, Donetsk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening hours, an SMM long-range UAV spotted people inside the latter two areas.
- The SMM saw for the first time one trench extension in Donetsk region, assessed belonging to Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as two trench extensions in Luhansk region, assessed as belonging to the armed formations.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission visited a border crossing point and monitored areas close to the border with the Russian Federation in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at an entry-exit checkpoint in Luhansk region.
- The SMM monitored public gatherings in Kyiv and Kharkiv related to a recent Trilateral Contact Group decision.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at the checkpoint of the armed formations near Olenivka, Donetsk region.