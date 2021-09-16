Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 217/2021 issued on 16 September 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 15 September 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 100 ceasefire violations, including one explosion. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 90 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 157 ceasefire violations, including 69 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded five ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM followed up on reports of two civilians injured due to shelling in non-government-controlled Donetsk city.

  • The Mission followed up on reports of damage to two civilian properties in government-controlled Verkhnotoretske, Donetsk region.

  • An SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was assessed as targeted by small-arms fire on three occasions during two flights over and near the disengagement area near Petrivske.

  • The Mission lost spatial control of its mini-UAV near government-controlled Kodema, Donetsk region, after which the UAV landed in a manoeuvre not initiated by the SMM.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission observed a gathering in Kyiv.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including a 90-minute delay at the checkpoint of the armed formations south the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge, Luhansk region.

