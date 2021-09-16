OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 217/2021 issued on 16 September 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 15 September 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 100 ceasefire violations, including one explosion. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 90 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 157 ceasefire violations, including 69 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded five ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM followed up on reports of two civilians injured due to shelling in non-government-controlled Donetsk city.

The Mission followed up on reports of damage to two civilian properties in government-controlled Verkhnotoretske, Donetsk region.

An SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was assessed as targeted by small-arms fire on three occasions during two flights over and near the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The Mission lost spatial control of its mini-UAV near government-controlled Kodema, Donetsk region, after which the UAV landed in a manoeuvre not initiated by the SMM.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission observed a gathering in Kyiv.