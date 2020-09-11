OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 217/2020 issued on 11 September 2020

Summary

• The SMM recorded five ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in either Donetsk or Luhansk region.

• The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted people inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

• The SMM lost spatial control of its mini-UAV, due to signal interference, while flying over areas near Shumy, Donetsk region.

• The Mission saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in government-controlled areas of Donetsk region and in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, including in training areas.

• The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

• The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at the entry-exit checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and the corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

• The SMM monitored a peaceful gathering in Kyiv.

• The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*