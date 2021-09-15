OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 216/2021 issued on 15 September 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 14 September 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 90 ceasefire violations, including 23 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 88 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded five ceasefire violations, including three explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 67 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM followed up on reports of two civilians injured due to shelling in non-government-controlled Dokuchaievsk, Donetsk region.

The SMM lost spatial control of a mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near non-government-controlled Hirske, Luhansk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and recorded ceasefire violations close to the disengagement area near Zolote and inside and close to the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.