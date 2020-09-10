Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 216/2020 issued on 10 September 2020
Attachments
Summary
- The SMM recorded no ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded one ceasefire violation in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening and night hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the latter two areas.
- The Mission spotted a recent trench extension near Starohnativka, Donetsk region.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at the entry-exit checkpoint and the corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a border crossing point outside government control near Dovzhanske, Luhansk region.