Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 215/2021 issued on 14 September 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 13 September 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 88 ceasefire violations, including 30 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 128 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 67 ceasefire violations, including 12 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 62 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission followed up on reports of damage to a fuel depot in non-government-controlled Donetsk city and to and near residential buildings in government-controlled Kriakivka, Luhansk region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission monitored two gatherings in Kharkiv.
- The SMM's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a compound near government-controlled Lisne, in southern Donetsk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.*